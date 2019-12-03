Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Hatchback of the Year – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, S-Presso and More

More than sedans which are widely anticipated to be one of the most successful segments in India, if anything ranks below our country’s love for SUVs are hatchbacks. With the agonizing traffic and has-been roads, buyers often circle back to a car that checks all the boxes of practicality. This begins with manoeuvrability and a stress-free drive in the worst of urban conditions.

This year, as we inch closer to the third edition of News18 Tech and Auto Awards, we look at the cars that are competing to be the best hatchback of the year.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Earlier this year in January, the car entered a new generation with a new engine as well. Maintaining its tall-boy image that was favoured by numerous customers, the new iteration comes with plenty of new features and was launched at Rs 4.19 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso micro-SUV marked Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the affordable and small SUV segment. The car features plenty of SUV traits while not intimidating the ones who despise high-hauling vehicles. It was launched at Rs 3.69 and competes with Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 among others.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Since its debut in 2007, the brand i10 has been among the best-selling models for Hyundai. The Grand i10 in its Nios iteration comes with a host of new features and a neat cabin that is sure to please numerous customers. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh in India.

Ford Figo Facelift

Earlier this year, Ford gave the Figo a much-needed facelift. The facelift evidently came with a host of changes on the interior as well as exteriors that were pitted to take on dominating players in the segment. The car was launched at Rs 5.15 lakh.

Toyota Glanza

More than just a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Glanza sported plenty of features that stood out from the ones in Baleno’s holster. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.21 lakh.

