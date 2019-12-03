Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Premium Motorcycle of the Year – BMW S1000 RR, KTM 790 Duke and More

As we inch closer to the third edition of News18 Tech and Auto Awards this year, here are the nominations for the premium motorcycle of the year.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Premium Motorcycle of the Year – BMW S1000 RR, KTM 790 Duke and More
As we inch closer to the third edition of News18 Tech and Auto Awards this year, here are the nominations for the premium motorcycle of the year.

After tremendous success in 2017 and 2018, the News18 Tech and Auto Awards is back for its third edition. This year there are 8 categories for the auto awards out of which two are for motorcycles. As we inch closer to the final day, here are the nominations for the premium motorcycle of the year award.

Vote and Win - https://www.news18.com/vote

Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph’s Bonneville series over time has been reputed to have some of the best motorcycles in the litre-class segment. The Speed Twin does not shy away from the same either. In its new iteration, the engine features a low inertia crank and high compression head and is developed from the Thruxton R’s power plant. Prices for the bike starts at Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW S1000RR

The BMW S1000RR is among the most insane track weapons out there. For the year 2019, the German manufacturer graced the motorcycle with even more electronic aids and features to maintain its stand among the competitors. The bike was launched in India at Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 790 Duke

Dubbed as the Scalpel, the 790 Duke is claimed to have surgical precision when it comes to riding. The motorcycle comes with KTM’s first stab at a parallel-twin layout. Due to minimal localization, the bike was launched in India at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki V-Strom 650

For 2019, the refreshed Suzuki V-Strom comes with new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors. The bike was launched in India at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Indian FTR 1200

Like its racing sibling, the Indian FTR 1200 is intended to be a competitive flat tracker among motorcycles. It wreaks of the Indian charm and comes with a host of modern features. The motorcycle was launched in India at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
