1-min read

Tech and Auto Awards 2019| Nominations for SUV/MPV of the Year- Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and More

You can vote for your favourite SUV/ MPV for the Tech and Auto Awards 2019 and win exciting prizes.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Tech and Auto Awards 2019| Nominations for SUV/MPV of the Year- Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and More
You can vote for your favourite SUV/ MPV for the Tech and Auto Awards 2019 and win exciting prizes.

The annual News18 Tech and Auto Awards are back after tremendous success in 2017 and 2018. This year’s award promises to be bigger and better and revolves around the theme of sustainable mobility and how Electric Vehicles can take the sustainable mobility forward. This year there are 8 categories for the auto awards and the most prominent among those is the SUV/ MPV of the year.

While the SUVs have been raking good sales in the Indian market, especially compact ones, the arrival of mid-SUVs with connected technology uplifted the Indian market largely. Also, MPVs are now gaining traction thanks to new-age design, and practicality at affordable pricing. Here are the nominations –

Vote and Win - https://www.news18.com/vote

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos is the most famous and highest selling mid-SUV of 2019 with number touching 14,000 units a month. Kia Seltos was launched at Rs 9.69 Lakh and offers connectivity and many first in segment features.

MG Hector

Competing against the Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos is the MG Hector, the large SUV from the house of Morris Garages, the iconic British brand now owned by SAIC. The Hector was launched at an attractive price of Rs 12.18 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki launched two MPVs back to back, the all-new Ertiga and the Ertiga based XL6 premium MPV, which is a 6-seater version of the former and is being sold via the Nexa range of dealerships.

Renault Triber

Another MPV in the market that created a buzz with its pricing and packaging is the Renault Triber. The Triber is India’s first modular MPV with removable third row seating and is priced at Rs 4.95 Lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Lastly, Hyundai launched the Venue compact SUV in India as a competitor to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and successfully managed to outsell it. The Venue is currently the most sold SUV of India and starts at Rs 6.50 Lakh.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
