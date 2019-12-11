Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Porsche 911 is the Winner of Performance Car of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the performance car of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe, Porsche 911, Mini Cooper JCW, Lamborghini Huracan EVO and BMW M2. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.

Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe

The Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Coupe is the smallest offering in the German manufacturer's smallest AMG in the Indian line-up. However, it does not shy away from being one of the most potent offering in the company's stable. The car comes with a capable engine that comes in tandem with the best luxury provided by the German marque.

Porsche 911

While this might not need much cotext, the Porche 911 has seen its share of glory in the past around the world. Its latest 992-generation came to India and subsequently became one of the best performance cars in the country. Prices for the car started at Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian turf.

Mini Cooper JCW

The Mini John Cooper Works is the most performance-oriented Mini you can buy right now and is the more hardcore version of the Cooper that we all know and love. The car comes with plenty of oomph not only in terms of mechanicals but also looks equally. The car was launched in India at Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Huracan EVO

The Huracan is often referred to as the baby-Lambo in the global automotive industry. However, in Lamborghini lingo baby translates to warping speeds and exceptional handling. Like the Huracan Performante that catered to the ones who thought they needed more from the Huracan, the EVO follows the same steps, but only better. The car was launched in India at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW M2

The smallest car in BMW's portfolio to carry the M badge is the M2. However, make no mistake as this is still one of the fiercest options in the segment. The car comes with ample of juice in its holster with all the essential elements that makes it true to the badge. It was launched in India at Rs 79.90 lakh. (ex-showroom).

Winner

While sales numbers are often considered as a true reflection of the car's capability and its popularity among the public. However, that might not be entirely true when speaking of performance cars in India. Hence, ticking all the boxes in their respective segment, the Porshe 911 overpowered other nominations in its category with the maximum number of votes.

