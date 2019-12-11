Tech and Auto Awards 2019: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the Winner for Two-Wheeler of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the two-wheeler of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Yamaha MT15, Hero Xpulse 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Honda Activa 125. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield sent ripples across the Indian two-wheeler after introducing the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as the cheapest offerings in their respective segments. The motorcycles are the company's first stab at multi-cylinder configuration and have definitely done the trick. The motorcycle was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT15

Since its inception, the Yamaha R15 has been popularised as one of the most potent bikes in the entry-level segment in India. To appeal enthusiasts who prefer naked streetfighters for their urban riding, Yamaha launched the MT15 in India with all the essentials that make up the R15. The bike was launched in India at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xpulse 200

Bolstered by out terrible roads, India is currently a booming market for adventure motorcycles. After the Impulse that made its way as the first motorcycle to serve the purpose in Hero's stable, the company launched the Xpulse 200 to cater to the same needs. It carried the same engine as the Xtreme 200R and was launched in India at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer SF250

Suzuki's entrance into the quarter-litre segment in India was worth with the Gixxer SF 250, we even got a chance to ride it at the Buddh International Circuit this year and came mighty impressed with what it brought on the table. The motorcycle entered the Indian market at a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa 125

Since its debut in India, Honda has firmly clinched a position among the best-selling two-wheelers in the country. And the Honda Activa brand has been an integral part of its winning formula. To expand the range further, the company launched the scooter with a 125-cc engine that has gained the same popularity as its 110-cc sibling. It was launched in India at a price of Rs 59,621 in India.

Winner

With its still-growing popularity in the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 managed to attract the maximum number of votes and be the best option chosen by our jury.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.