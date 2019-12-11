Tech and Auto Show 2019: Triumph Speed Twin is the Winner of Premium Motorcycle of the Year Award

Like the previous two times, the third edition of the News18 Tech and Auto Awards witnessed tremendous success this week as manufacturers across the technology and automotive fraternity were awarded for the excellence of their products across 19 carefully curated categories. A total of 9 awards were distributed to 40 products across the categories at this year's edition.

Nominations for the premium motorcycle of the year consisted of five motorcycles from leading manufacturers in the Indian automotive market. This included the Triumph Speed Twin, BMW S1000 RR, KTM 790 Duke, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Indian FTR 1200. However, before we dive into the results here is a closer look at the nominations.

Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph’s Bonneville series over time has been reputed to have some of the best motorcycles in the litre-class segment. The Speed Twin does not shy away from the same either. In its new iteration, the engine features a low inertia crank and high compression head and is developed from the Thruxton R’s power plant. Prices for the bike starts at Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW S1000RR

The BMW S1000RR is among the most insane track weapons out there. For the year 2019, the German manufacturer graced the motorcycle with even more electronic aids and features to maintain its stand among the competitors. The bike was launched in India at Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 790 Duke

Dubbed as the Scalpel, the 790 Duke is claimed to have surgical precision when it comes to riding. The motorcycle comes with KTM’s first stab at a parallel-twin layout. Due to minimal localization, the bike was launched in India at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki V-Strom 650

For 2019, the refreshed Suzuki V-Strom comes with new colours and graphics options along with the addition of hazard light feature and side reflectors. The bike was launched in India at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Indian FTR 1200

Like its racing sibling, the Indian FTR 1200 is intended to be a competitive flat tracker among motorcycles. It wreaks of the Indian charm and comes with a host of modern features. The motorcycle was launched in India at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Winner

While fairing well on paper is indeed important for a motorcycle, what matters upfront is how all those aspects come together in terms of rideability on the road. This is precisely where the Triumph Speed Twin takes the spotlight. With a lively engine and a very capable suspension setup, the Speed Twin is a potent competitor in the segment without shying to be the perfect urban motorcycle.

