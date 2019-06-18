Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tech-Giant Continental Working on a Special Head-Up Display for Sports Cars

Continental's new head-up requires less space and can find its application in cars with space constrain such as sports cars.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Tech-Giant Continental Working on a Special Head-Up Display for Sports Cars
Head-Up Display. Representative image. (Image: Hyundai)
Tech giant Continental has developed the first ultra-compact, high-performance head-up display (HUD) in a project spearheaded by its own development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services. The head-up display is particularly suitable for integration into cockpits with limited installation space, such as in sports cars.

What has long been a standard feature in luxury series vehicles has so far been difficult to achieve in vehicles with special space requirements, such as sports cars. By optimizing the virtual image size visible to the driver in the windshield and modifying the projection distance, the developers at Continental Engineering Services have succeeded in significantly reducing the space taken up by the HUD. “Our compact head-up display allows a highly accurate visualization of information on a projection area that is slightly smaller than in standard vehicles”, explained Dr. Christian Trapp, senior manager of head-up displays at Continental Engineering Services. “With the smaller outward field of vision, our new development is in line with the vehicle concepts of most manufacturers.”

With a HUD, drivers receive all relevant information directly in their field of vision – where and when it is needed. While the drivers’ eyes remain focused on the road, all important information, such as warning messages and speed limits, can always be read. With its HUD portfolio, Continental provides one of the key technologies for holistic human-machine interaction and enables safe and comfortable communication between people, vehicles and their surroundings.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Also Watch

