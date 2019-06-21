Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tech Mahindra Partners with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo Design Engineering

Tech Mahindra is betting big on next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity among others to solve real business problems of the customers by delivering innovative solutions and services.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Tech Mahindra logo (Image for Presentation: Reuters).
Software and business re-engineering services firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced the signing of a multi-year contract with Airbus for cabin and cargo design engineering. "Airbus is a strategic customer and partner of Tech Mahindra and it has been our constant endeavour to develop innovative engineering and digital solutions for our customers," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head of Engineering and IoT, Tech Mahindra, in a statement.

"This will strengthen our aerospace engineering portfolio, especially in areas like cabin engineering and customer services," Natarajan said. Tech Mahindra said it is aiming to grow its cabin engineering business over the next few years. The company is betting big on next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, robotics, automation, Blockchain and 5G, to solve real business problems of the customers by delivering innovative solutions and services.

