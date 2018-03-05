TECHART Presents Customized Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Ahead of Geneva Debut

Techart Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo tan interior. (Image: TECHART)

From March 8 to 18, Porsche drivers can gain an insight into the world of TECHART Premium Refinement and explore numerous new products of the Germany-based individualizion specialist. World premiere of the new TECHART range for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo will take the centrestage at the Geneva Motorshow.For the market launch, TECHART presents the GrandGT Supreme signature edition which uniquely combines sportiness and luxury. The exterior is characterized by the new TECHART GrandGT styling package for the Sport Turismo models, 22-inch TECHART Formula IV wheels, a TECHART sport exhaust system with titanium/carbon fiber tailpipes as well as a custom painted car body in Racing Green.For the inside they developed an un-embossed Nappa with a smooth and natural texture. The vegetable-tanned hides are free of chromium and are finished solvent-free. The ultra-premium leather covers the complete interior of the Sport Turismo, including the footwell and the door panels. Combined with numerous details such as the handmade multi-color stitchings, the customized TECHART sport steering wheel and custom painted trims in body color, the GrandGT Supreme interior is a very highend luxury interior.Superior driving performance is granted by the TECHART TECHTRONIC engine power enhancement which boosts the Panamera Turbo’s power output to 640 hp/ 470 kW. The maximum torque raises to 900 Newtonmeters. The easy-to-fit engine upgrade shrinks the gap between standstill and 100 km/h to 3.4 seconds. From this point it takes only 8.3 seconds more to cross the 200 km/h line.