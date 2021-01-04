Technical Fault Delays Chennai to Abu Dhabi Flight by Almost 24 Hours, 25 Passengers On-Board

Chennai, Jan 3: A flight bound to Abu Dhabi with 25 passengers on-board suffered an 'inordinate delay' after the pilot noticed a technical snag before take off, airport authorities said on Sunday. The flight was scheduled to leave from Chennai on Sunday morning at 02.55 am and reach its destination at 4.40 am (local time).

However, due to 'technical reasons' it is currently parked in the remote bay at the city airport. In a communication to the passengers, the airline said the journey was delayed due to "technical reasons" and the plane was expected to fly in the wee hours of Monday.

It is not clear whether the pilot noticed the snag in the cockpit or while the plane was being taxied to the runway for take off. The airlines had taken steps to accommodate the passengers in various hotels in the city, they said.

.