Techrules Reveals Track-Only Ren RS with Six Electric Motors Ahead of Geneva Debut

Techrules Ren cabin. (Image: Techrules)

Techrules will reveal the production design for its high-performance RenRS supercar on 6 March 2018 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show. The performance-focused Techrules Ren RS is a new single-seat, light-weight variant of the Ren supercar first previewed at last year’s Geneva Motor Show. Presenting a similar dramatic, aerospace-inspired design and fighter jet-style canopy, the Ren RS has been crafted by world-renowned automotive designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.Designed for track use only, Ren RS has been honed for high performance racing by renowned motorsport specialist L.M. Gianetti of Turin. The Ren RS can be configured with four or six electric motors – with the latter configuration featuring two motors at the front and four at the rear, delivering a maximum power of 960 kW (1,287 hp/1,305 ps) to launch the car from 0-100 kph in just 3 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 330 kph.At the heart of the Ren RS is Techrules’ Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain. The patent-protected range extender system uses a turbine to drive a generator which rapidly charges the high capacity 28 kWh battery pack, which combined with several proprietary technical innovations delivers an exceptional range of 1,170 km from 80 litres of diesel fuel.Techrules is making significant investments to grow its own research and development capabilities. World renowned electric vehicle expert Prof Dr Ching Chuen Chan is leading a newly established Techrules R&D centre in Beijing, which develops and tests core components for different types of turbines, as well as complete turbines for powertrains of commercial and passenger vehicles.Professor Chan has a long list of merits. He is the founder of the Electric Vehicle Association, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.Matthew Jin, Chief Technical Officer of Techrules, said: “This is an exciting phase in the growth of Techrules, as we grow our global reputation by sharing the extensive knowledge and experience we have of using turbine technology to deliver unprecedented range capacity in electric vehicles. We are developing new proprietary technical innovations to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance in a range of applications - and with an ultra-low environmental impact.”