Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telangana Government Likely to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy After Poll Code Ends

The Centre had in March notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana Government Likely to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy After Poll Code Ends
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The Telangana government is likely to announce its policy on Electric Vehicles (EV) after the model code of conduct ends, a senior government official Thursday. "The (Centre's) FAME-2 guidelines (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) offer incentives to all the players who are involved in different aspects of supply-demand and infrastructure," Jayesh Ranjan principal secretary IT and Industries Telangana told reporters here.

"The state government (Telangana) guidelines (EV policy) which will be issued after the code of conduct is over, will address some of the points which have not been fully and adequately covered in FA ME-2 or items which are actually state subject," he said.

According to him, the overall ecosystem for electric vehicles appears to be very promising in the State and also the country. The Centre had in March notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Telangana's EV policy has three components -- for manufacturers, users and support mechanisms, an official had earlier said. Though the policy was scheduled to be unveiled last year, it was indefinitely postponed for unknown reasons.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram