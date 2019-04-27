Telangana Government Likely to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy After Poll Code Ends

The Telangana government is likely to announce its policy on Electric Vehicles (EV) after the model code of conduct ends, a senior government official Thursday. "The (Centre's) FAME-2 guidelines (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) offer incentives to all the players who are involved in different aspects of supply-demand and infrastructure," Jayesh Ranjan principal secretary IT and Industries Telangana told reporters here."The state government (Telangana) guidelines (EV policy) which will be issued after the code of conduct is over, will address some of the points which have not been fully and adequately covered in FA ME-2 or items which are actually state subject," he said.According to him, the overall ecosystem for electric vehicles appears to be very promising in the State and also the country. The Centre had in March notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.Telangana's EV policy has three components -- for manufacturers, users and support mechanisms, an official had earlier said. Though the policy was scheduled to be unveiled last year, it was indefinitely postponed for unknown reasons.