Telangana Govt Announces New EV Policy and Discounts To Promote Electric Vehicles in the State

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao said that the new policy of electric vehicles in the state is going to be amazingly successful and the state is going to be turned into a hub for the electronic vehicles.

KTR along with Ministers Puvvada Ajay and Indira Reddy unveiled the new policy at the electric vehicle summit.

Cooperation and partnership for the expansion of electric vehicles is discussed at the conference to turn the state into an electric vehicle hub.

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant participated in the conference through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said that there is a possibility of setting up large scale electric vehicle manufacturing units in the state through the new policy. He also stated that companies are showing interest to invest in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector and Charging stations and battery manufacturers are also ready to invest in the state.

The Minister assured to extend the support to the investors from the government and ready to provide land.

“We have thousands of acres of land in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Large scale solar power is available in the state and if used properly, there are plenty of opportunities to achieve good results.” KTR said.

He also stated that Telangana has received 2.8 billion dollars in investments in the last five years.

KTR explained that they will work to further increase the subsidies announced by the government through the electric policy in the future.

He told that the government is establishing 178 charging stations in the state and the public road transport arm TSRTC has already pressed into service a fleet of 40 electric buses.

The government announced subsidies for the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems Policy. The state government has announced huge incentives for the production of electric vehicles and discounts on purchases.

The government also appointed State Non-Conventional Energy Corporation (TSREDCO) as the nodal agency.

The state IT and Electronics Department on Thursday issued orders (GO No.12) stating that the latest policy will be implemented for ten years from the date of issue of the orders.

The policy to making the state a major vehicle manufacturing hub (hub); Large-scale production of energy storage equipment; Promoting the growth, manufacture and use of eco-friendly electric vehicles in the state; The goal is to design strategies to attract investment.