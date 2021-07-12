The continuously rising fuel prices have created disturbance across households in the country, especially people with low-income. People are also troubled with the hike in fuel prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns in the last one and a half years. The fear of the COVID virus has forced people to turn away from public transports.

Therefore, it’s natural for people to discover ways to reduce their expenditure. And one such case is of Kurapati Vidyasagar, a Telangana resident, who experimented by replacing the internal combustion engine with an electric motor in his last-generation Bajaj Discover.

Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Vidyasagar struggled to make ends meet as his family was already below the poverty line. The rise in fuel prices added to his plight. His motorcycle consumed at least two litres of petrol a day as he had to attend his customers across the town.

Besides travelling in the nearby area, he needed to travel to his repairing centre from home twice a day. With operational costs touching the sky, Vidyasagar thought of shutting down his business. But he did not give up and tried to look for an alternative.

And while pondering, he thought of experimenting with the internal combustion engine. He managed to collect some money and purchase an electric motor that could replace his Bajaj’s engine. Vidyasagar purchased a motor worth Rs. 7,500 for his bike and replaced the petrol tank with four 30Ah-capacity batteries. He explained that the batteries take only five hours to charge, and the batteries consume electricity worth Rs 10.

While speaking to Times of India, Vidyasagar informed that his bike can cover around 50 km on a single charge. One of his friends, Anil, who is a motor vehicle mechanic, assisted Vidyasagar in accomplishing this feat. Along with this, on run, the batteries get charged using a dynamo. The details of the electric Bajaj Discover have gone viral, and many have expressed their interest to help Vidyasagar with charity.

