Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telangana Minister's Grandson Lands in Soup over Tiktok Video

In the video, the Home Minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed, and another are seated on the bonnet of a police vehicle, he gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and intimidates an IG rank official.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Minister's Grandson Lands in Soup over Tiktok Video
Image for Representation
Loading...

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson landed himself in a controversy after a video on mobile app TikTok purportedly showing him sitting atop a police vehicle went viral, even as the Home Minister said on Thursday that he would look into the matter.

In the video, the Home Minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed is purportedly seen seated on the bonnet of the police vehicle with another person, who suddenly gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and allegedly "intimidates" an IG rank official.

Reacting to the clip, Ali said they had gone to a function two days ago in Yakatpura here where one local guy made this video. "My grandson was just seated on the vehicle and some

local guy made the video... we will look into it," the minister told PTI. My grandson has nothing to do with it, he said adding, "The remarks made in the video (by the guy) are wrong. Action will be taken as per law."

Police sources said all police vehicles are registered under DGP's name and the vehicle in the video was allotted to the Home Minister. "There was no traffic violation," they said.

The Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy did not respond to queries on the matter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram