Telangana Minister's Grandson Lands in Soup over Tiktok Video
In the video, the Home Minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed, and another are seated on the bonnet of a police vehicle, he gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and intimidates an IG rank official.
Image for Representation
Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson landed himself in a controversy after a video on mobile app TikTok purportedly showing him sitting atop a police vehicle went viral, even as the Home Minister said on Thursday that he would look into the matter.
In the video, the Home Minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed is purportedly seen seated on the bonnet of the police vehicle with another person, who suddenly gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and allegedly "intimidates" an IG rank official.
Reacting to the clip, Ali said they had gone to a function two days ago in Yakatpura here where one local guy made this video. "My grandson was just seated on the vehicle and some
local guy made the video... we will look into it," the minister told PTI. My grandson has nothing to do with it, he said adding, "The remarks made in the video (by the guy) are wrong. Action will be taken as per law."
Police sources said all police vehicles are registered under DGP's name and the vehicle in the video was allotted to the Home Minister. "There was no traffic violation," they said.
The Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy did not respond to queries on the matter.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MCC Feels Need to Review Overthrow Rules After World Cup Final Row
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- A Pub in Gurugram Introduced Something Called 'Female Beer'. Why Even?
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s