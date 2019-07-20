Telangana Minister's Grandson Lands in Soup over Tiktok Video

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson landed himself in a controversy after a video on mobile app TikTok purportedly showing him sitting atop a police vehicle went viral, even as the Home Minister said on Thursday that he would look into the matter.

In the video, the Home Minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed is purportedly seen seated on the bonnet of the police vehicle with another person, who suddenly gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and allegedly "intimidates" an IG rank official.

Reacting to the clip, Ali said they had gone to a function two days ago in Yakatpura here where one local guy made this video. "My grandson was just seated on the vehicle and some

local guy made the video... we will look into it," the minister told PTI. My grandson has nothing to do with it, he said adding, "The remarks made in the video (by the guy) are wrong. Action will be taken as per law."

Police sources said all police vehicles are registered under DGP's name and the vehicle in the video was allotted to the Home Minister. "There was no traffic violation," they said.

The Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy did not respond to queries on the matter.