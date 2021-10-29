Telangana to Get 600 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad Oct 29: Telangana Power Minister, G Jagadish Reddy on Friday stated that 138 electric charging stations were set up so far and 600 more are to come in future. This will enable the people to work towards curbing the rise of air pollution and incentivise them to go for electric vehicles in a big way, said Reddy after launching an EV Bike at the Expo at Hitex.

After taking an experiential ride on an electric vehicle, Jagadish Reddy said that the Centre can save Rs 250 crore which is being spent every year towards the import of fuel by using about 10,000 electric vehicles.

The minister also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao are in favour of electric vehicles and their companies. “Telangana will surely encourage electric vehicles in the future. In addition to 138 electric charging stations that are already set up, we will take steps for adding 600 charging stations soon,” he added.

Furthermore, Reddy mentioned that electric vehicles can substitute vehicles that run on conventional fuels which are a big challenge towards the saving of the environment. He said that an adequate number of electric charging stations will become a reality as a 24-hour power supply is available.

Also watch:

The electric two-wheeler charging stations were set up as part of a program to push for electric vehicles and to check the pollution done by fuel-based vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.