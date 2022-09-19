Telugu Flyer Asked to Shift from Emergency Exit Seat Sends Internet Into Frenzy

In a rather unfortunate incident on a Vijayawada-Hyderabad 6E 7297 Indigo flight, a woman was asked to vacate her emergency exit seat and shift to another seat by the airline staff due to her inability to understand Hindi or English languages.

Devasmita Chakraverty, a flyer on the same aircraft, in her tweet claimed that the woman had booked 2A (XL seat, exit row) but she was forced by the IndiGo staff to leave this seat and take 3C as she did not understand the instructions in English and Hindi.

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/bHa8hQj5vz — Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022

“Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue,” Chakraverty tweeted.

Chakraverty further urged Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, to resolve such incidents at a systemic level. She requested the minister to allow the announcement of safety instructions in all languages and used as per need, not just in English or Hindi.

Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution https://t.co/GbJGi5nl0W — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2022

Even KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, was irked by this incident and he suggested Indigo to employ people who were well versed in regional languages.

