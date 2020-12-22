Telugu Star Allu Arjun Spotted Riding a Bentley Continental GT Worth Rs 3.29 Crore

Telugu star Allu Arjun was spotted taking a ride in Bentley Continental GT V8 with his family, including wife Allu Sneha Reddy and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. A video of the family taking their luxury car out on a ride has surfaced on social media. Allu Arjun, known as the Stylish Star, can be seen driving the Bentley car, the estimated cost of which is Rs 3.6 crore. They took a ride in the car on the streets of Hyderabad city.

Allu Arjun has a Candy Red model of the luxury car. The Continental GT V8 is a top car that can reach the maximum speed of 333 kilometres per hour. This speed monster can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds. Since 1998, Bentley Motors has been a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

Allu Arjun has an impressive car collection which includes multiple luxury vehicles, the latest addition in it was a Range Rover which he bought in August 2019. The price range of this car is estimated to be between Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 4 crore. It is a luxury car owned by some of the famous Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Earlier this month, the Allu family attended the wedding of Niharika Konidela with Chaitanya Jonnalagedda at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Allu Arjun had shared a picture from the wedding congratulating the couple. Actress and presenter Niharika is Allu Arjun’s cousin.

Allu Arjun is the son of Allu Aravind who is a Telugu film producer. The actor belongs to the Allu-Konidela family and legendary Telugu actor Chiranjeevi is his uncle.

The 37-year-old actor debuted in Telugu cinema almost two decades ago and has been a popular face since then. In 2011, he married actress Sneha Reddy and had two children together. He last appeared in the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a major hit.