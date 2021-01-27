Tencent Signs Partnership With Geely Auto Group For Autonomous Driving Tech and Other Fields

Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group and technology giant Tencent have signed an agreement to carry out cooperation in various fields, including digital marketing, autonomous driving and low-carbon development.

The two companies will work together to realise industrial digitalisation in terms of product development and research, manufacturing, marketing, user operation and after-sales service.

Cooperation will also be extended to the integration of mobile applications with multi-media services on vehicles and exploring opportunities in intelligent transportation.

Tencent will help Geely realise digital upgrading, sustainable development and low-carbon development, said Tang Daosheng, senior executive vice-president of Tencent, adding that the two companies will join hands to train high-tech talents, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Conghui, President of Geely Holding Group, President and CEO of Geely Auto Group said: “The global automotive industry is facing profound changes and new technologies are restructuring the industrial ecology. Looking ahead to the future, we must be open to cooperation, joint development, and new innovations. With a cooperative relationship spanning three years, Geely and Tencent is now deepening their partnership and working to digitalize the entire automotive value chain. At the same time, we hope to fulfil our responsibility to society by jointly promoting sustainable low carbon development throughout the automotive industry.”

Geely expects to improve user experience by upgrading its industrial chain through digital means, said An Conghui, president of Geely Holding Group and CEO of Geely Auto Group.

In 2018, Geely and Tencent had cooperated for the first time to develop digital services on high-speed trains along with the China Railways Investment Co. Ltd.