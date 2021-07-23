Tesla Adds Hindi Language to User Interface of Cars, Gears Up for Indian Markets

Tesla has come a long way in the world of manufacturing cars. There was a time when the Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson called the Tesla Roadster completely rubbish, and Elon Musk sued him over it. Elon lost the case. But Jeremy now has a totally different opinion on the Model X and its variants. He is in awe of the car.

It shows the speed with which Tesla is developing their quality and is getting sharper by the minute to penetrate Evs’ commercial space successfully. An exciting update in the development of Tesla has surfaced on the internet. It turns out that Tesla is vehemently preparing to set its foot on the Indian Soil.

Tesla’s famous infotainment system, one of the things that set it apart from other vehicles on the roads, has got a new update recently. Tesla owners can now operate the UI in Hindi. Pictures of the infotainment system with a UI supporting the Hindi language surfaced on the internet, and Hindi-speaking EV buffs are going gaga over it.

A Twitter user with the handle ‘greentheonly,’ who exclusively reviews the Tesla models, highlighting both good and bad things about the car. He tweeted the images of the UI in Russian. After someone requested him to tweet pictures of the Hindi UI, he also did that. It is pretty exciting to see the Tesla infotainment with the options in Hindi. Tesla has, in total, added five new languages in their latest update – Hindi, Greek, Russian, Croatian, and Finnish. Howbeit, the update is yet to release in all cars officially.

how do you I "Change Display UI back to English" in Hindi now?🙃 pic.twitter.com/lbQU6zZ3hx— green (@greentheonly) July 16, 2021

Tesla registered its office in Bengaluru in January this year. The company will launch in India with its basic variant, the Model 3, very soon. The car has been spied multiple times on the road while testing. The variant which is being launched in India will be priced at around Rs. 60 lakhs. However, the price is believed to go down when Tesla sets up its manufacturing facility further down the line.

