English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Becomes 4th Most Valuable Car Manufacturer in the World, Replaces BMW
The top two companies in the list are Toyota Motors and Volkswagen Group respectively, followed by Daimler AG at the third spot.
Make In India clarifies doubts raised by Elon Musk, Tesla CEO. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Tesla is ringing all the right bells for the past couple of months as far as their automotive business is concerned. The all-electric car manufacturer, not too long ago, launched the affordable Model 3 sedan that received an unprecedented amount of booking. But then, the production delays resulted in a lot of backlash. However, for the past couple of months, Tesla is rolling out more Models 3s then they ever did in the past.
Also, a latest report indicates that Tesla has piped BMW to become the 4th most valuable car brand in the world, in terms of the market capitalization. In a picture shared on Twitter, Tesla outranked the German luxury car manufacturer to come behind another German luxury car brand – Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz.
The top two companies in the list are Toyota Motors and Volkswagen Group respectively. The point to note here is that these are just the market cap numbers and not the sales figure. When we compare sales figure, Toyota and VW are still the top 2 manufacturers, with General Motors listed at the 3rd spot and Nissan-Renault at the 4th place.
Tesla is nowhere to be seen on the sales chart as the car sales is limited to only a few markets in the world. But then again, the market cap is a result of the success of a brand and its performance. Tesla recently announced Robyn Denholm as the chairman to replace Elon Musk, who had to step down after his tweet on making Tesla private.
Also, a latest report indicates that Tesla has piped BMW to become the 4th most valuable car brand in the world, in terms of the market capitalization. In a picture shared on Twitter, Tesla outranked the German luxury car manufacturer to come behind another German luxury car brand – Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz.
Meanwhile $TSLA crosses BMW in market Capitalization.— FutureIsTesla (@ATeslaFanatic) November 7, 2018
Now the 4th most valuable Automaker in the world !! pic.twitter.com/LgM2jQj6WV
The top two companies in the list are Toyota Motors and Volkswagen Group respectively. The point to note here is that these are just the market cap numbers and not the sales figure. When we compare sales figure, Toyota and VW are still the top 2 manufacturers, with General Motors listed at the 3rd spot and Nissan-Renault at the 4th place.
Tesla is nowhere to be seen on the sales chart as the car sales is limited to only a few markets in the world. But then again, the market cap is a result of the success of a brand and its performance. Tesla recently announced Robyn Denholm as the chairman to replace Elon Musk, who had to step down after his tweet on making Tesla private.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Their Wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Marriage Licence in Los Angeles
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...