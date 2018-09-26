English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Building Own Car Carriers to Boost Deliveries: CEO Elon Musk
Tesla is witnessing a production of about 4,000 Model 3 vehicles per week and an increase in delivery volume by a factor of 3-4 in some markets.
Tesla Model 3. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Aiming to ramp up delivery of its Model 3 cars, electric car maker Tesla has started manufacturing its own car carrier trailers, company CEO Elon Musk has said. The electric car maker is witnessing production of about 4,000 Model 3 vehicles per week and an increase in delivery volume by a factor of 3-4 in some markets, thus, resulting in logistics becoming a bottleneck.
"Tesla's delivery volume is increasing so much this week as the company attempts to finish the quarter strong. The company is now facing an issue where they are running out of car carriers. As it is often the case with Tesla, they decided to come up with a solution in-house: they are building their own car carriers," Electrek reported earlier.
"Shortages of railway cargo carriers, trucks, trailers and drivers are already common in the industry, but Tesla's sudden volume increase highlights the issue even more," the report added. The company has also announced a "door-to-door service" named Tesla Direct to help with Model 3 delivery during rush week.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
