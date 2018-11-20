English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Hints at Interest in Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van
Tesla could be interested in manufacturing an electric version of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Tesla could be interested in partnering with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz on an electric version of its Sprinter van, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Maybe interesting to work with Daimler/Mercedes on an electric Sprinter. That's a great van. We will inquire," Musk replied to a comment by a Twitter user enquiring about an electric van. The latest generation of Sprinter vans debuted in February this year and Mercedes-Benz plans to offer electric versions from next year.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Daimler declined to comment on whether it was open to collaboration with Tesla, but a spokesman said it was pleased by Musk's interest in the van.
Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was reported as telling a Polish newspaper last month that he did not rule out cooperating with Tesla in future, even though the German luxury car producer had sold its stake in the U.S. electric vehicles company. Company veteran Ola Kaellenius was recently named to become Daimler's first non-German chief executive from next year.
