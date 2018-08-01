English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Personally Delivers Model 3 to Customer in California
Musk noted that the new delivery system is ‘super convenient’ and makes use of enclosed trailers which will help maintain the car’s pristine condition.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tesla boss Elon Musk appears to be going the extra mile when it comes to the delivery of the Model 3 to its customers. According to a recent tweet, Tesla's CEO revealed that the company is working on a delivery system which will transport brand new cars from the Tesla factory straight to the customer’s home.
Musk noted that the new delivery system is ‘super convenient’ and makes use of enclosed trailers which will help maintain the car’s pristine condition and also help eliminate the plastic wrap usually used on newly delivered vehicles.
The tweet shows images of Devin Scott, the ecstatic Model 3 buyer from Playa Vista, California. Although Playa Vista is located just around 3.4 km from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery centre, it’s rare to see the CEO of an automobile manufacturer come out and deliver a vehicle to a customer in person.
The innovative delivery process will be a key influencer in coming months as Tesla would need to ensure that deliveries of the Model 3 are done in the stipulated time. Tesla would have to make sure that vehicles don’t sit idle at the factory and in turn create a bottleneck.
Tesla also recently introduced a $1500 surfboard made in collaboration between Tesla Design Studios and Lost Surfboards, a California based company that makes surfboards. The surfboards had a limited production run of just 200 units. All 200 units were sold out in a day.
Also Watch
Musk noted that the new delivery system is ‘super convenient’ and makes use of enclosed trailers which will help maintain the car’s pristine condition and also help eliminate the plastic wrap usually used on newly delivered vehicles.
We tried out a new delivery system using an enclosed trailer straight from factory to owner’s home, so super convenient & car arrives in pristine condition without wasting plastic wrap https://t.co/exNyhb0zOT— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2018
The tweet shows images of Devin Scott, the ecstatic Model 3 buyer from Playa Vista, California. Although Playa Vista is located just around 3.4 km from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery centre, it’s rare to see the CEO of an automobile manufacturer come out and deliver a vehicle to a customer in person.
The innovative delivery process will be a key influencer in coming months as Tesla would need to ensure that deliveries of the Model 3 are done in the stipulated time. Tesla would have to make sure that vehicles don’t sit idle at the factory and in turn create a bottleneck.
Tesla also recently introduced a $1500 surfboard made in collaboration between Tesla Design Studios and Lost Surfboards, a California based company that makes surfboards. The surfboards had a limited production run of just 200 units. All 200 units were sold out in a day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...