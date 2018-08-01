English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Personally Delivers Model 3 to Customer in California

Musk noted that the new delivery system is ‘super convenient’ and makes use of enclosed trailers which will help maintain the car’s pristine condition.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Personally Delivers Model 3 to Customer in California
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tesla boss Elon Musk appears to be going the extra mile when it comes to the delivery of the Model 3 to its customers. According to a recent tweet, Tesla's CEO revealed that the company is working on a delivery system which will transport brand new cars from the Tesla factory straight to the customer’s home.

Musk noted that the new delivery system is ‘super convenient’ and makes use of enclosed trailers which will help maintain the car’s pristine condition and also help eliminate the plastic wrap usually used on newly delivered vehicles.




The tweet shows images of Devin Scott, the ecstatic Model 3 buyer from Playa Vista, California. Although Playa Vista is located just around 3.4 km from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery centre, it’s rare to see the CEO of an automobile manufacturer come out and deliver a vehicle to a customer in person.

The innovative delivery process will be a key influencer in coming months as Tesla would need to ensure that deliveries of the Model 3 are done in the stipulated time. Tesla would have to make sure that vehicles don’t sit idle at the factory and in turn create a bottleneck.

Tesla also recently introduced a $1500 surfboard made in collaboration between Tesla Design Studios and Lost Surfboards, a California based company that makes surfboards. The surfboards had a limited production run of just 200 units. All 200 units were sold out in a day.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...