English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Talks About RoboTaxi, Shares a Video of Fully-Autonomous Car on Twitter
Musk said he expected that with Tesla technology, drivers "would not need to touch the wheel".
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
At an investor presentation, the electric carmaker revealed technical details of a new chip and computer being installed in all its vehicles to advance its goals for autonomous driving. Tesla already enables partial autonomy for its cars, but the road to full autonomy faces considerable legal and regulatory hurdles.
The chip announcement comes as Tesla races with Waymo, Uber and traditional automakers to bring autonomous vehicles to market. Chief executive Elon Musk said the new custom-designed chip, which he called the best available, was a significant milestone in self-driving.
"At first it seems improbable -- how could it be that Tesla, which has never designed a chip before, could design the best chip in the world?" he said. "But that is objectively what has occurred."
Musk and other Tesla executives at the event in Palo Alto, California said the new chip was being installed in all its vehicles, clearing the way to improve its software and "neural networks" that will effectively drive the autonomous vehicles.
"All Tesla cars being produced have all the hardware necessary... for full self driving," Musk told the event.
"All you need to do is improve the software."
Despite Tesla's claims, its vehicles are not deploying the standard definition of "level 4" autonomy that would handle all functions with a human on standby or "level 5" autonomy that would need no human.
Musk said he expected that with Tesla technology, drivers "would not need to touch the wheel" sometime early next year and that he hoped for regulatory approvals in some areas later in 2020.
He maintained that Tesla's approach using data from its vehicles on the road was better than those of its rivals which rely on simulations.
"We have quite good simulation too, but it does not capture the long tail of things that happen in the real world," Musk said in response to a question.
"The real world is really weird and messy."
Musk also argued that the neural network technology, based on artificial intelligence, was better than the Lidar systems based on light pulses used by rivals.
Musk said his space exploration firm SpaceX uses Lidar for some purposes but that "in cars it's pretty stupid, it's expensive and unnecessary."
The chip announcement comes as Tesla races with Waymo, Uber and traditional automakers to bring autonomous vehicles to market. Chief executive Elon Musk said the new custom-designed chip, which he called the best available, was a significant milestone in self-driving.
Full Self-Driving videohttps://t.co/9ESU8LLGFU— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2019
"At first it seems improbable -- how could it be that Tesla, which has never designed a chip before, could design the best chip in the world?" he said. "But that is objectively what has occurred."
Musk and other Tesla executives at the event in Palo Alto, California said the new chip was being installed in all its vehicles, clearing the way to improve its software and "neural networks" that will effectively drive the autonomous vehicles.
"All Tesla cars being produced have all the hardware necessary... for full self driving," Musk told the event.
"All you need to do is improve the software."
Despite Tesla's claims, its vehicles are not deploying the standard definition of "level 4" autonomy that would handle all functions with a human on standby or "level 5" autonomy that would need no human.
Musk said he expected that with Tesla technology, drivers "would not need to touch the wheel" sometime early next year and that he hoped for regulatory approvals in some areas later in 2020.
He maintained that Tesla's approach using data from its vehicles on the road was better than those of its rivals which rely on simulations.
"We have quite good simulation too, but it does not capture the long tail of things that happen in the real world," Musk said in response to a question.
"The real world is really weird and messy."
Musk also argued that the neural network technology, based on artificial intelligence, was better than the Lidar systems based on light pulses used by rivals.
Musk said his space exploration firm SpaceX uses Lidar for some purposes but that "in cars it's pretty stupid, it's expensive and unnecessary."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India
- OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Everything we know so Far
- Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer
- Gambhir to Contest Elections on BJP Ticket from East Delhi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results