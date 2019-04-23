Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Talks About RoboTaxi, Shares a Video of Fully-Autonomous Car on Twitter

Musk said he expected that with Tesla technology, drivers "would not need to touch the wheel".

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Talks About RoboTaxi, Shares a Video of Fully-Autonomous Car on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
At an investor presentation, the electric carmaker revealed technical details of a new chip and computer being installed in all its vehicles to advance its goals for autonomous driving. Tesla already enables partial autonomy for its cars, but the road to full autonomy faces considerable legal and regulatory hurdles.

The chip announcement comes as Tesla races with Waymo, Uber and traditional automakers to bring autonomous vehicles to market. Chief executive Elon Musk said the new custom-designed chip, which he called the best available, was a significant milestone in self-driving.




"At first it seems improbable -- how could it be that Tesla, which has never designed a chip before, could design the best chip in the world?" he said. "But that is objectively what has occurred."

Musk and other Tesla executives at the event in Palo Alto, California said the new chip was being installed in all its vehicles, clearing the way to improve its software and "neural networks" that will effectively drive the autonomous vehicles.

"All Tesla cars being produced have all the hardware necessary... for full self driving," Musk told the event.

"All you need to do is improve the software."

Despite Tesla's claims, its vehicles are not deploying the standard definition of "level 4" autonomy that would handle all functions with a human on standby or "level 5" autonomy that would need no human.



Musk said he expected that with Tesla technology, drivers "would not need to touch the wheel" sometime early next year and that he hoped for regulatory approvals in some areas later in 2020.

He maintained that Tesla's approach using data from its vehicles on the road was better than those of its rivals which rely on simulations.

"We have quite good simulation too, but it does not capture the long tail of things that happen in the real world," Musk said in response to a question.

"The real world is really weird and messy."

Musk also argued that the neural network technology, based on artificial intelligence, was better than the Lidar systems based on light pulses used by rivals.

Musk said his space exploration firm SpaceX uses Lidar for some purposes but that "in cars it's pretty stupid, it's expensive and unnecessary."
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram