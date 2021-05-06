Tesla Chief Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Tech Companies Like Apple, Xiaomi Working on Electric Vehicles

Elon Musk is famous for being blunt. He has been active in speaking against Bill Gates, Apple and Waymo. Now he's taken a jibe at the surging trend of consumer electronics firms eyeing to enter the space of the electric vehicles segment.

Replying to a netizen's tweet, the Tesla CEO said that making prototypes is easy while making them production-ready is hard. What's interesting here is that while producing the Model 3, Tesla was frequently stuck in a production nightmare. Musk then aggressively adopted a strategy of setting up in-house manufacturing and expanding the supercharger network, the benefits of which are now being availed by Tesla shareholders as the popularity of its vehicles surge.

The original tweet went viral and was retweeted more than 2,000 times while Musk's reply witnessed 9,000 retweets. The reply by the Tesla CEO as per industry observers is aimed at LG, Xiaomi, Sony, Huawei and Apple, all of which are engaged in the development of electric and autonomous models.

Tech giant Apple has been working on an autonomous car and has even employed many important engineers from Tesla. Musk has frequently called Apple a cemetery of ex-Tesla workers. Japanese tech giant Sony last year revealed its Vision-S concept while LG has been betting big on the battery segment and is also rumoured to be a companion for the Apple Car initiative.

Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics firm, also recently stated that it will be pouring hefty funds into the electric vehicle space and telecom giant Huawei also intends to foray into the domain after a US ban has mounted its losses in the smartphone segment.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Model 3 has emerged as the globe's most popular executive sedan while the model Y is being touted to outperform the success of Model 3.Tesla has also announced that its customers in China will now be able to access data generated by their cars.

