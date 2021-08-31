Tesla Completes Homologation, Receives Approval For Four Models in India

Four Models of the EV giant Tesla have zoomed past the homologation phase and are now up and ready for a full-fledged launch in the Indian market. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway on Monday released the approval for the four electric variants, deeming them fit for Indian roads.

The approval comes in the wake of efforts by the Central government to hop on the electric bandwagon and decarbonize vehicles, reported Tesmanian. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated his intention to introduce Ethanol and flex-fuel for vehicles in the country. According to the government, it is planning to increase EV penetration in the country to 30 per cent by 2030.

Although the models that are approved are not declared, it is believed that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, which have also been spotted while testing on Indian roads, are available in four models. Homologation for the models is a major milestone conquered by the company, as without it, Tesla couldn’t have rolled out their variants on Indian roads.

However, homologation still doesn’t guarantee a launch and the company is still a few steps away from selling its cars to Indian citizens. This is because Tesla has been in talks to reduce their prices, according to Indian pockets. In a tweet, the founder and CEO, Elon Musk called out the stringent policies of the country but was hopeful regarding a reduction in prices.

According to the Indian policies, electric vehicles with cost insurance and freight (CIF) value more than $40,000 have a 100 per cent import duty, and those with a CIF value less than $40,000 have a 60 per cent import duty. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y variants fall between $38,700 and $41,200, becoming the cheapest models that the company has to offer. The Model S and Model X fall between $81,200 and $91,200. Whatever price it may be, we hope to see a Tesla waiting silently on a signal soon.

