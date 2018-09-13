English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Tesla Customers May Face Longer Response Time as Deliveries Rise: Musk

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

Reuters

Updated:September 13, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2014. (Photo: Reuters)
Tesla customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Resolving this is our top priority," Musk said.




The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines. The company has eliminated some colour options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
