Tesla Customers May Face Longer Response Time as Deliveries Rise: Musk
Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.
Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2014. (Photo: Reuters)
Tesla customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Resolving this is our top priority," Musk said.
The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.
Due to a large increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Tesla customers may experience longer response times. Resolving this is our top priority.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2018
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
