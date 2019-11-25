Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
Elon Musk, on Saturday, tweeted that Tesla had already received 146,000 orders from prospective owners.
Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla's new electric pickup truck has secured almost 150,000 orders, the company's chief executive Elon Musk boasted on Twitter, just two days after its big reveal went embarrassingly wrong.
The billionaire Tesla co-founder floundered on stage in California on Thursday when the vehicle's armored glass windows cracked in a demonstration intended to prove their indestructible design.
Shares in the company plunged 6.1 percent following the truck's bumpy launch and several lackluster reviews.
But on Saturday Musk tweeted that Tesla had already received 146,000 orders from prospective owners.
"146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor," he wrote.
The demand comes despite the product receiving "no advertising & no paid endorsement".
The industrial-looking Cybertruck is covered in the same steel alloy Musk plans to use for his SpaceX Starship rocket and will be able to go from 0 to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour in about three seconds, the Tesla chief executive claimed in his presentation.
He said the entry-level model will have a starting price of $39,900 and a 400-kilometer (250-mile) range, while a deluxe option will be able to travel twice the distance and will sell for $69,900.
No date has been given for its release, but analysts said it would not be ready before the end of 2021 at the earliest.
Its space-age design is unlikely to challenge top-selling models by Ford and other conventional car companies, analysts warn.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Nick Jonas Pens Down Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note on Instagram, See Here
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan