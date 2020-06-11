Tesla Cybertruck Rendered as a Moon Rover With Six Wheels is What SpaceX Should Do Next

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, it had the internet divided. Some were not too pleased with the way it looked while some called it a visionary approach. Taking that visionary approach to another level, an artist has taken the Tesla Cybertruck to the moon!

But it is not a simple copy paste job of putting the Tesla Cybertruck there as the artist has gone to extreme lengths to make it look not only real but also, like a realistic moon rover. Artist Charlie Automotive has shared images and videos of his render which shows the Tesla Cybertruck on the moon’s surface decorated with aptly looking SpaceX and Nasa logos with the US flags.

The attention to detail in the rendering is amazing with the Cybertruck having extra lights for better illumination and having the rear loading bay house the dish for communication. There are huge antennas on the roof too and the car has been fitted with several gas tanks all over its body. The wheel arches have been made bigger to accommodate those massive wheels and the gigantic suspension.

And yes, speaking of wheels, the Tesla Cybertruck has six of them!





The wheels have been designed in such a manner that not only will they provide good grip on rocky terrains, but the damaged part can be replaced instead of having to replace the entire wheel.

All in all, the artist’s render is a treat to look at and also makes us wonder, what a production car-based moon rover would look like. If it’s going to be anything like this, then we cannot wait to see more of them.

