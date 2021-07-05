Tesla Delivered Over 2 Lakh Vehicles in Q2 2021 Amidst Challenges in Supply Chains

Despite many challenges, Elon Musk-owned EV maker Tesla on Friday announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021. In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles. “Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through the global supply chain and logistics challenges," the company said in a statement.

“Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 cars built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!" the CEO tweeted. Last quarter, Tesla had 185,000 deliveries globally, which was a new record. Musk wrote to employees last week that Tesla is “executing well," but they need to “go all out" at the end of the quarter.

The CEO warned that Tesla was facing some significant supply chain challenges during the quarter. In June, Tesla has officially unveiled the new Model S Plaid at a delivery event in Fremont, which starts at $130,000 after a recent $10,000 price increase this week.

The supply chain issues come amidst the inspections and investigations of Tesla cars after a couple of reports of it catching fire were reported. Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Model S Plaid caught fire, this week, in Haverford, Pennsylvania, while the owner was at the wheel, the media reported.

The car owner’s attorneys told CNBC that he noticed smoke coming from the back of his 2021 Model S Plaid and tried to unlock and open the doors but had to force his way out of the vehicle, as the locks seemed to malfunction.

After he left the car, it began to move on its own and flames engulfed it.

Tesla began deliveries of the Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship electric sedan, in June, after the CEO had said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that they would begin in February.

Musk explained in April that development involved “more challenges than expected" and added, “it took quite a bit of development to ensure that the battery of the new S and X is safe."

Two crews of firefighters worked on the scene for just over three hours dealing with the emergency, Charles McGarvey, chief fire officer for the Lower Merion Township Fire Department told the publication.

As NBC News recently reported, electric vehicle battery fires can take upwards of 25,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished.

By comparison, a typical car fire involving an internal combustion engine can be put out with around 300 gallons of water, the report said.

Recently, a Tesla car reportedly crashed and caught on fire, which led to the death of one passenger in China.

A video revealed a Tesla car being involved in a serious car accident, which has raised more concerns over the quality control issues of the US carmaker.

The video depicts the vehicle crashing and then catching on fire and even led to the death of a person.

According to a report, the electric car from the US automobile maker was seen trying to overtake a moving car from behind, after which, the car hit a concrete bridge on the side of the road.

