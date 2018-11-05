English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai To Cut Tariff Impact

The electric carmaker said it continues to push to increase Model 3 production to about 10,000 units per week.

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Tesla Develops Plan To Make 3,000 Model 3s Per Week In Shanghai To Cut Tariff Impact
Tesla Model 3 at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Tesla Inc has said that it is developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3 to reduce the impact of tariffs. The company also in a filing that Model S and Model X sales in China have been, and will likely continue to be, hurt by recently increased tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S.-manufactured vehicles.

The electric carmaker said it continues to push to increase Model 3 production to about 10,000 units per week. Tesla also expects to continue to increase its Model 3 production rate to about 7,000 units per week at its Fremont, California factory.

China is the largest market for electric vehicles, and most forecasters predict that electric vehicle sales in the country will accelerate rapidly as government regulation drives toward a goal of 100-percent electric vehicles by 2030.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
