Tesla Facing 6-Month Delay in Opening of Gigafactory in Berlin: Report

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is reportedly facing a delay of 6-month in opening Gigafactory in Berlin, the media reported. Electrek, citing Automobilwoche, an auto industry paper, states that Tesla’s timeline for Gigafactory Berlin has slipped to January 2022. According to the report, the regulatory approval for the project is part of the delayed timeline as Tesla reportedly notified authorities that it will modify its application.

“The start of series production in Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Grunheide near Berlin has been delayed by six months until the end of January 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially gave the team half a year more," reports the Automobilwoche.

The publication also stated that construction delays are also at play, including for the battery cell production facility that Tesla is building at the site.

Gigafactory Berlin is one of Tesla’s most important projects right now since it will bring the Model Y to Europe.

It will also introduce a new generation of electric vehicles using Tesla’s new structural battery pack technology with its new 4680 battery cell.

Originally, the start of production has been expected in July 2021, but the project has run into some issues.

“We’re building factories as quickly as we can. Both Texas and Berlin are progressing well, and we expect to have initial limited production from those factories this year and volume production from Texas and Berlin next year," Musk said, recently.

