Tesla Files Patent for Cybertruck and CYBRTRK for its Upcoming Electric Pick-up Truck
The final name will only be out when the company drops wraps off the car on November 21 at the SpaceX factory in Los Angeles.
Tesla pickup truck teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A couple of weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the debut of its first electric pickup truck, the company has now filed patents for Cybertruck and CYBRTRK with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. While Musk mentioned the same name in his tweet, we can now confirm that either of the aforementioned iterations of the name will be used.
The name CYBRTRK has been additionally been filed with logo design as well. The final decision will only be out when the company drops wraps off the car on November 21 at the SpaceX factory in Los Angeles. Ever since Musk floated the idea of an electric pick-up truck there only has been teasers and rumours about the car. All heads faced the company after Rivian launched their potent electric pick up truck. Rivian then scored a huge investment from Ford which raised even more questions about Tesla’s work on an electric pick-up truck.
When tossing the idea of an electric-truck, Musk has claimed that Tesla’s iteration will be capable enough to outdo the Ford F-150. However, this was not it as Musk, a few weeks following the same, went on state that it will outperform the 911 too. However, what we know is that the truck will seat six, will be priced around $ 50,000 and will return a range of 400 to 500 miles in its full-spec variant. The truck is also expected to have a towing capacity of 3,00,000 pounds.
