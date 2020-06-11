Tesla Gets Green Signal to Build Model 3 EVs in China With Cheaper LFP Batteries

Tesla Inc has received government approval to build Model 3 vehicles in China equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a document on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website showed.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that Tesla was in advanced talks to use LFP batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt - one of the most expensive metals in electric vehicle (EV) batteries - in cars made at its plant in China.

The document does not provide the name of the battery maker. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Tesla announced the production of its Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory with an aim to deliver to customers soon.







The company also said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan ($48,495), keeping the price steady even after China has decided to stop offering generous subsidies from July for electric vehicles that cost more than 300,000 yuan.

With Inputs from Agencies

