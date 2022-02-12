Tesla Issues Another Recall For 5.7 Lakh Vehicles Over Issues With Boombox Feature

Electric car maker Tesla is reportedly recalling 578,607 vehicles over a potential issue with the Boombox feature.

As per the document by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some of Boombox’s features may result in vehicles not being compliant with pedestrian warning standards.

The recent “recall" currently affects 2020-2022 Tesla Model S, 2020-2022 Tesla Model X, 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, and 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y, reports Teslarati.

The affected vehicles are equipped with external speakers that allow them to play varying sounds when they are in motion.

Tesla’s Boombox feature is also played through the vehicles’ external speakers.

According to the NHTSA’s document, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 141 (FMVSS 141) outlines performance requirements for pedestrian alert sounds for hybrid and electric vehicles.

It should be noted that the standard also prohibits manufacturers from altering or modifying the sounds emitting capability of a vehicle’s pedestrian warning system (PWS).

Teslas operating with firmware version 2020.48.25 and later can stop sounds through their PWS speaker when they are parked or in motion using Boombox.

Unfortunately, while Boombox and Tesla’s PWS system are mutually exclusive sounds, sounds emitted using Boombox, which are customizable, could be construed to obscure or prevent the PWS from complying with FMVSS 141 when the vehicle is in motion, the report said.

Boombox has been in Tesla’s vehicles since December 24, 2020, when the feature was rolled out as part of the 2020 Holiday Update.

