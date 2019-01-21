English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Launches Electric Vehicle Charger That Plugs Into Your Wall
Tesla released its first at-home EV charging station that can be installed without an electrician.
Tesla's new at-home EV charging station. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Tesla has unveiled a home EV charging station, and you can already add it to your virtual shopping cart.
On Wednesday, Tesla released its first at-home EV charging station that can be installed without an electrician, as long as you have a NEMA 14-50 high-voltage plug and, chances are, you probably do.
According to the product description of the Wall Connector, which is already available as of this week on the Tesla online shop, the installation directions are as follows: "Simply mount your Wall Connector to a wall or post and plug in." That's it. If you don't have an existing NEMA 14-50 out, though, you're going to have to call in an electrician.
This charger works similarly to the Gen 2 Mobile Connector but with much higher power. While the Mobile Connector can charge your car at "medium to low speeds," the Wall Connector can provide 40 amps of power to the Model S, X, and 3 Long Range Vehicles, and 32 amps to the mode 3 Mid Range and Standard Range vehicles.
Like the existing hardwired version, the Wall Connector costs $500 and comes with a 24-foot cable.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
