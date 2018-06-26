English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tesla May Bill for the In-Car Internet From July 1
From July 1, there will be two packages -- ‘Premium Connectivity package' and ‘Standard Connectivity package'.
Tesla Model 3. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
An email to Tesla's sale team suggests that the company will no longer gift new customers with the free WiFi perks current owners hold; instead there will be two packages to choose from starting July 1.
Tesla owners have been enjoying free data connectivity in their vehicles since the Model 2 was launched in 2012. Later, a shareholder letter noted that their Model S customers, starting from January 1, 2014, would “receive free data connectivity and internet radio for four years” in order to “further enhance the driver experience.”
According to a report by Electrek, after obtaining an email between Tesla and its sales team this weekend, the time has come to start charging. Supposedly “all current Tesla owners and those who order a Model S, Model X, or Model 3 before July 1st will never have to pay to maintain the current level of internet connectivity in their cars.”
From July 1, there will be two packages -- ‘Premium Connectivity package' and ‘Standard Connectivity package' -- the latter won't come with any additional charge and will provide connectivity for applications requiring low data usage. While the maps and navigation system, which was recently updated to provide faster routing, more accurate arrival times as well as clearer guidance and labeling of turns, will be included what future Tesla buyers (after July 1) won't be getting is access to satellite maps or live traffic visualization that show roads in green, orange and red, depending on congestion levels.
As for the ‘Premium Connectivity package', it's not clear as to how much it will be, however the report suggests the target is approximately $100 per year. But apparently Tesla plans to offer a year of free Premium Connectivity to Model 3, Model S or Model X buyers. The new internet packages will supposedly roll out to all of Tesla's markets, including Europe, Australia and Asia, according to Teslarati.
