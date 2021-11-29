Tesla Model 3 Bursts Into Flames After Accident Causes Battery Damage - Watch Here

A Tesla Model 3 that was recently involved in a hydroplaning accident has made it to the headlines. The firefighters were at their wit’s end after the car kept lighting up even after rigorous efforts of putting it out. In the video one can see that at a point a bulldozer had to flip the car over to get in between the batteries to get to the source. The accident occurred on I 65 in West Lafayette Indiana on October 15.

Due to an accident a day earlier, the metal guard rail on the right side of the highway was missing, which led the car to hit the posts and damage the battery pack. The driver who goes by the name Tesla Mex wrote “While driving southbound on I 65 in West Lafayette Indiana on October 15th at approximately 5 AM my car hydroplaned while in auto pilot hitting the left median cement barrier with my front driver side bumper then sliding to the side of the road, but the day before that, their was an accident where a tractor-trailer took out the metal guard rail.

So when I slid to the side of the highway shoulder, the exposed metal posts from the missing metal guard rail from the day before accident, made me slid across the grass shoulder which made me hit my undercarriage across one of the metal posts and it opened up my battery pack underneath the vehicle which immediately set the car into flames.

If the guard rail would have been there I just would’ve smashed up my passenger side door and my Tesla would have been completely fine except for the smash door and the front scraped on the front driver side bumper."

The video shows a full blown battery fire, with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells popping out in various directions. Fortunately for the driver, he was ok, and even kept his sense of humor saying “I’m pretty sure that’s gonna be a total loss."

