Tesla Model 3 Crashes into Pedestrian Overpass in China, One Injured

Tesla Model 3 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the last couple of weeks. The vehicle has been reported to be doing more damage than good, especially in China. In a recent incident, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a pedestrian overpass in Sichuan’s Chengdu. As a result of this, one person who was on an electric bicycle at the overpass got injured. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unharmed in the incident.

According to a report published in GaadiWaadi , the injured person was taken to a hospital after the accident. The local police said that the cause of the incident was the driver’s improper operation of the car. Ever since this has happened, Chinese social media has been filled with photos of the terribly damaged car after the accident.

As can be seen, the front wheels of the Tesla Model 3 in question have been dislodged. The front, including the bonnet, grille and windscreen are entirely damaged. The intensity of the accident can be estimated from the picture, which shows that a metal railing of the overpass inside the vehicle through the windscreen.

Tesla Model 3 is an entry-level model which comes in three variants — Standard Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD), and Performance (AWD). The Standard Plus variant can cover a maximum range of approximately 423 kilometres, while the Long Range and Performance variants can scale a distance around 568 kilometres 510 kilometres, respectively.