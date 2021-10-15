Tesla Model 3 Electric Sedan Spotted Charging in Mumbai, See Pics

Tesla is working aggressively on its India debut plans and if all goes well, we could soon see its electric cars on the Indian roads. Elon Musk’s company has already started testing the cars in real-life situations and multiple spy shots of camouflage Tesla Model 3 testing on roads were shared online by users. This time a Model 3 was spotted charging at a charging point in Mumbai and that too without camouflage.

The spy shots which were shared online by an Instagram user showed a dual-motor version of the Tesla Model 3 being charged at a station. According to CarToq, this Model 3 charged 22 kWh in nearly 55 minutes at a rate of 24 kW.

The Tesla Model 3 is offered in a base rear-wheel-drive variant and two dual-motor all-wheel variants. The dual moto variants include performance and long-range trim. The car seen in this photo appears to be a long-range version of Model 3 as it sports an 18-inch aero wheel which is not offered on the regular performance variant.

The long-range variant of Model 3 has an EPA estimated range of 569 km. The car can go from 0 to 100 in just 4.2 seconds and has a top speed do of 233 km/hr.

The Model 3 is expected to be the first Tesla car to be launched in India. While the picture about its pricing in India will get clearer in the coming days, Model 3 is offered at a starting price of $39,990 in the US market which is nearly Rs 30 lakh in Indian currency. The prices could go exponentially up in India due to customs and other taxes involved in the import of cars

The official launch of Tesla in the Indian market is expected to happen by the end of this year but there is no official confirmation as yet.

