1-min read

Tesla Model 3 First Look Review at Paris Motor Show 2018 - Watch Video

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular electric cars in the world right now and we got to take a closer look at it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
Tesla Model 3 at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Tesla Motors has already given us cars like the Model S luxury sedan and Model X luxury crossover. But it was the announcement of the Tesla Model 3 that took the electric-car game to a whole new level especially given its price of $35000 for the base model, which helped the car garner over 1 lakh bookings.

As of now, total bookings stand at 2 lakh cars. That’s a huge number by any means and going by the current rate, it will take at least 3 years to complete the current demand. And that too when we are not counting the ongoing bookings. Tesla had to build a new Gigafactory just to cater the battery supply for the Model 3.

But is there more to the Tesla Model 3 than just specifications and a price tag? We got our hands on it at the 2018 Paris Motor Show to find out more.

Watch Video


 
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
