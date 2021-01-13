Tesla Model 3 First Look Review: Setting the EV Argument Straight in India

With Elon Musk becoming the richest man in the world, and Tesla achieving unspeakable success globally, its entry in India was imminent. And after news of the company’s plans to ground a flag in our country, it has finally bought office space in Bangalore. For its first act in India, the company will most likely launch the Model 3 in India. The car stands as the most affordable model in the company’s line up and would be ideally suited for the Indian market. Two years ago, at the Paris Auto Show we got a glimpse of the car and here’s what it is all about.

The Model 3 is largely responsible for Tesla’s footprint around the world. The Model 3 often makes the headlines for delayed deliveries which sheds light on the immense popularity and demand for the vehicle. The reasons are quite evident as well. The Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric sedan that comes with a maximum electric range of 500km and comes with all the Tesla trademark features. The car is also the safest in its world scoring handsomely in various NCAP safety tests.

Tesla Model 3. (Image: News18.com)

The Model 3 comes with 8 cameras, forward RADAR and 12 Ultrasonic Sensors, enabling active safety technologies including collision avoidance, and automatic emergency braking. The car also has 6 front row and 2 side curtain airbags along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

On the inside, the Tesla Model 3 carries a minimal design style with just a touchscreen tab that dominates the centre console. The 15-inch screen and the AC vents are the only visible elements on the dashboard. However, the same screen can do a world of things, enough to operate anything in the car from opening the front bonnet, opening the glove box, listening to your favourite music, using maps and navigation or checking the vitals of the car. The Model 3 also gets heated seats, tinted glass roofs with UV and infrared protection, and heated ORVMs.

Tesla Model 3. (Image: News18.com)

In terms of modern tech features, the car comes with Tesla’s Semi-Autonomous Driving Technology. The autonomous mode can automatically change lanes, the transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway and self-park at your destination.

The base variant of the car gets 350km range. It comes with a supercharging rate of 200km per hour, which cuts down to 50km per hour in a standard charging set up. The car is capable of breaching a ton in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 210kmph. The long-range version, on the other hand, has a 500km range and does triple-digit speeds in just 3.8 seconds in ludicrous mode.