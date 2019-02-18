English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Tesla Model 3 Gets Safer Than Before, Sentry Mode Safety Feature Introduced

When enabled, the "sentry mode" monitors the environment around an unattended car and uses the vehicle's external cameras to detect potential threats, according to Tesla's blog.

Reuters

Updated:February 18, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Tesla Model 3 at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc has launched a safety feature called "sentry mode" for its electric cars, as it attempts to make its vehicles more attractive to buyers. The feature will be compatible with U.S. Model 3 vehicles, followed by Model S and Model X vehicles that were manufactured after August 2017, the electric carmaker said.

When enabled, the "sentry mode" monitors the environment around an unattended car and uses the vehicle's external cameras to detect potential threats, according to Tesla's blog. A minimal threat will be detected if anyone leans on the car, triggering a message on the touchscreen and warning that its cameras are recording.

For a more severe threat, like someone breaking a window, the mode activates the car alarm, increases the brightness of the center display, plays loud music and alerts owners on their Tesla mobile app. The United States had 773,139 motor vehicles stolen in 2017 - the highest since 2009, according to data from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Last week, Tesla lowered the price of its Model 3 sedan for the second time this year to make its cars more affordable for U.S. buyers. The Palo Alto, California-based company has been cutting costs as it looks to turn in profit this year.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
