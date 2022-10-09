CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tesla Model 3 Gets Sportier with Makeover by Manhart, Features Lowered Suspension
1-MIN READ

Tesla Model 3 Gets Sportier with Makeover by Manhart, Features Lowered Suspension

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 12:38 IST

Germany

Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart (Photo: Manhart)

Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart (Photo: Manhart)

The Germany-based Manhart has cosmetically tweaked the Tesla Model 3 while the interior and the powertrain setup have remained the same as the standard model

The Germany-based aftermarket tuning company, Manhart Performance, known for applying its flashy black and gold aesthetic onto luxury cars, has tried its hand at rather a toned-down decor with the Tesla Model 3.

Based on Tesla Model 3, Manhart’s TM3 510 pairs the pitch black-painted body with a broad stripe of matte grey covering the car’s trunk and hood. Thin red lines on the grey coat, along the bottom edges of the car doors, and on the side-mirror stalks enhance the look further. The discreet makeover is complete with Platinum Grey rims, faux honeycomb mesh grille sticker, and tinted rear windows.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Pips Tesla Model 3, Offers 610 Km in Single Charge

There is also the sleek new carbon front splitter, and the 235/30R21 wheels, adding to the overall aesthetic.

However, changes to the interiors, especially the vegan upholstery of the car, leaves you wanting for more. While the company has left the minimalist interiors intact, it is offering cabin upgrades upon customers’ request. The company can also change the colour of the rims to match the client’s preference, reports Motor1.

Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart
Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart (Photo: Manhart)

Manhart has provided the Model 3 with a lower suspension. The sedan is on the receiving end of lowering springs from H&R, bringing the car closer to the ground. Lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity is likely to enhance the road feel and lower rollover risk.

But otherwise, Manhart seems to have not worked its usual magic in terms of performance. Tuning by the company usually includes massive performance boosts to the powerhouses of the vehicle. Manhart-tuned cars are known to provide greater power than the company variant. It is understood that such tuning is inherently difficult for Electric Vehicles (EVs) where manufacturers tend to lock down the car’s software to prevent any attempts at hacking the vehicle or messing around with it in any other way that might prove to be dangerous for the riders.

Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart
Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart (Photo: Manhart)

Hopefully, with the Performance variant being a quick car- dispatching 0 to over 95 kmph in 3.1 seconds and offering a top speed of over 260 kmph- the absence of powertrain upgrades will not be felt.

