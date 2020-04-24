AUTO

1-MIN READ

Tesla Model 3 Joins Thailand National Police Agency’s Official Fleet

Thailand Police Tesla Model 3.

Thailand Police Tesla Model 3.

This move has cost the Thai Police a good amount of money as they have had to pay off the sum of USD 2.7 million.

The latest to join the fleet of cars at Thailand National Police Agency is Tesla 3. According to the official website, seven Tesla Model 3 Performance cars have been leased for five years and have been delivered at the Thai police headquarters in Bangkok’s Dusit.

The cars have been customised to accommodate police equipment like light bars and computers.

This move has cost the Thai Police a good amount of money as they have had to pay off the sum of USD 2.7 million, which basically means each car cost around USD 386,000.

As far as the performance of the car is concerned, it comes with a 75 kWh battery pack which supplies power to dual motors connected in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The vehicle whose Max power is 450 hp and max torque is 639 Nm, can go from zero to 100 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Tesla is more beneficial for the police forces as it does not demand a lot of maintenance and cuts down on the fuel cost as well. Furthermore, Tesla 3 is amongst the safest cars in the world and has got a 5-star safety rating from agencies like NHTSA (US), Euro NCAP, and ANCAP.

