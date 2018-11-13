Tesla Model 3 Key Fob Introduced, Sold Out In One Day

After an alarming video surfaced of car thieves stealing a Tesla with nothing but a phone and tablet, Tesla released a Model 3 key fob without the easily intercepted passive entry feature for US customers on Friday.After receiving constant requests from Model 3 owners who have not been satisfied with opening their car via a credit card-like key or via their smartphone and the Tesla mobile app, Tesla finally released a Model 3 key fob on Friday -- those in the early access program already got their hands on the device last month.Whereas the other Tesla models have always had a complementary fob, the Model 3 didn't up until Friday; however, this version is a bit different from the others. The Model S and Model X fobs are equipped with a feature called "passive entry" which allows the vehicles to automatically unlock when their fob is within a certain range -- a range that could be intercepted by hackers through a cell phone or tablet. The Model 3 fob doesn't have this feature which is bittersweet, depending on how much you appreciated not pressing a button to enter your car.Without this passive entry (which can, in fact, still be used when paired with a smartphone), drivers will have to press the fob's physical buttons to lock and unlock the doors, open the trunk, pop the hood, and open the door to the charging port, just like is possible with the other Tesla models; on the bright side, this makes the car less likely to be stolen.Right now, the key fob that looks like a tiny version of the Tesla Model 3 is sold out; when the device is restocked, it can be ordered from the website for $150.