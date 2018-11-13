English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Model 3 Key Fob Introduced, Sold Out In One Day
After receiving constant requests from Model 3 owners who have not been satisfied with opening their car via a credit card-like key or via their smartphone and the Tesla mobile app.
The Tesla Model 3 finally gets a key fob, too. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
After an alarming video surfaced of car thieves stealing a Tesla with nothing but a phone and tablet, Tesla released a Model 3 key fob without the easily intercepted passive entry feature for US customers on Friday.
After receiving constant requests from Model 3 owners who have not been satisfied with opening their car via a credit card-like key or via their smartphone and the Tesla mobile app, Tesla finally released a Model 3 key fob on Friday -- those in the early access program already got their hands on the device last month.
Whereas the other Tesla models have always had a complementary fob, the Model 3 didn't up until Friday; however, this version is a bit different from the others. The Model S and Model X fobs are equipped with a feature called "passive entry" which allows the vehicles to automatically unlock when their fob is within a certain range -- a range that could be intercepted by hackers through a cell phone or tablet. The Model 3 fob doesn't have this feature which is bittersweet, depending on how much you appreciated not pressing a button to enter your car.
Without this passive entry (which can, in fact, still be used when paired with a smartphone), drivers will have to press the fob's physical buttons to lock and unlock the doors, open the trunk, pop the hood, and open the door to the charging port, just like is possible with the other Tesla models; on the bright side, this makes the car less likely to be stolen.
Right now, the key fob that looks like a tiny version of the Tesla Model 3 is sold out; when the device is restocked, it can be ordered from the website for $150.
After receiving constant requests from Model 3 owners who have not been satisfied with opening their car via a credit card-like key or via their smartphone and the Tesla mobile app, Tesla finally released a Model 3 key fob on Friday -- those in the early access program already got their hands on the device last month.
Whereas the other Tesla models have always had a complementary fob, the Model 3 didn't up until Friday; however, this version is a bit different from the others. The Model S and Model X fobs are equipped with a feature called "passive entry" which allows the vehicles to automatically unlock when their fob is within a certain range -- a range that could be intercepted by hackers through a cell phone or tablet. The Model 3 fob doesn't have this feature which is bittersweet, depending on how much you appreciated not pressing a button to enter your car.
Without this passive entry (which can, in fact, still be used when paired with a smartphone), drivers will have to press the fob's physical buttons to lock and unlock the doors, open the trunk, pop the hood, and open the door to the charging port, just like is possible with the other Tesla models; on the bright side, this makes the car less likely to be stolen.
Right now, the key fob that looks like a tiny version of the Tesla Model 3 is sold out; when the device is restocked, it can be ordered from the website for $150.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- ATK’s Komal Thatal Called Up For Indian Team Camp Ahead of Jordan Friendly
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...