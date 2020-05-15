AUTO

1-MIN READ

Tesla Model 3 Long Range EV Production Starts in China; To be Priced at $48,495

  • News18.com Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Thursday it had started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicles in its Shanghai factory and aimed to deliver them to customers soon.

The company said the model would be sold at 344,050 yuan ($48,495), keeping the price steady even after China stops offering generous subsidies from July for electric vehicles that cost more than 300,000 yuan.

At present, the starting price for the cheaper Standard Range Model 3 is 271,550 yuan after the subsidy.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a podcast interview that the company's planned Roadster sports car is likely to be delayed and it would focus on the development of other cars.

Musk also said Tesla should produce the Cybertruck, a futuristic-looking light commercial vehicle, before working on the Roadster.

With Inputs From Agencies

