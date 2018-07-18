English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tesla Model 3 Most Profitable Electric Car According to Consultants
Sandy Munro, president of Michigan-based Munro & Associates, said the car generates net profit margins in excess of 30 percent.
Tesla Model 3 (Photo: Reuters)
The Tesla Model 3 sedan is the most profitable electric car in the automotive industry, according to the head of a top automotive consultant. Sandy Munro, president of Michigan-based Munro & Associates, said the car generates net profit margins in excess of 30 percent. Munro, whose firm tore down the Model 3 to better understand it, made his comments on an appearance on Monday on Autoline, an automotive-focused television show.
In previous episodes discussing the Model 3, Munro had been critical of the car's fit and finish but praised its handling on the road. "The Model 3 is profitable, so I have to eat crow. I didn't think it would happen this way," he said on Monday. "No electric car is getting 30 percent net, nobody." Munro could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Tuesday.
Tesla, whose shares were up 1.7 percent at $315.42 in Tuesday morning trading on the Nasdaq, is pushing to increase production of the Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and is key to the electric carmaker's profitability. The company has been burning through cash to produce the Model 3. Munro's firm has done work for several automakers and also is followed closely in the analyst community.
