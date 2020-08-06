Tesla Model 3 Seen ‘Swimming Like a Fish’ in Flooded China, Makes for a Perfect Car in Mumbai Rains

Tesla makes one of the best electric vehicles out there and their model 3 sedan has recently proved the same again in China.

In a video that has left netizens stunned, a Tesla can be seen making its way through a severely waterlogged road. The model 3 car was almost semi-submerged in water but it did not seem for a second that its driver was facing any kind of difficulty in driving it.

The car can be seen smoothly functioning in water and is as smooth when it reaches an area that is less waterlogged, making one think, that perhaps a Tesla would be the perfect car to have with the seasonal heavy rain that Mumbai gets every year.

People cheering in the background:“A Tesla, ha!” pic.twitter.com/YsuJtefxWx — 特拉风T☰SLA mania (@Tesla__Mania) August 5, 2020

Till now, the short clip has been viewed more than 2.4 million times on Twitter alone.

Unsurprisingly, the netizens were quite surprised by the car's performance. A user said, "Elon is all components waterproofed ? I would have thought short circuits would have stopped the motors # water is a conductor correct?".

Another person who seemed to be a fan of the vehicle said, "Amazing car. It doesn’t have any of the components that make a car vulnerable to these conditions. I would love to have one but unfortunately they are not sold where i live".

Amazing car. It doesn’t have any of the components that make a car vulnerable to these conditions. I would love to have one but unfortunately they are not sold where i live. — Ahmad Kamirea (@AhmadKamirea) August 5, 2020

Elon is all components waterproofed ? I would have thought short circuits would have stopped the motors # water is a conductor correct ? — Bluewatersedge (@Bluewateredge) August 6, 2020

A different user who was keen on buying the car but has not got it till now because of the unavailability of the colour that he wants, said, "Wow what a car ...I would like to get one but unfortunately they don’t have the color I want"

Wow what a car ....I would like to get one but unfortunately they don’t have the color I want ‍♂️ — Emmanuel Simon (@Smartkiddy99) August 5, 2020

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the current rainy season and flooding in China have till now affected 55 million people in 27 provinces.